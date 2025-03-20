South Bay residents hopeful for sewage solutions in District 1 special election

A special election is just around the corner to determine who will fill the District 1 seat vacated by Nora Vargas on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. With nearly 650,000 residents in the South Bay affected, many voters are looking for a candidate who will bring real solutions to long-standing issues — especially the ongoing sewage crisis.

For residents Edward Delos Reyes and Gaylene Scarbrough, the sewage crisis has impacted nearly every aspect of their lives. The couple has lived in the area for decades and says they’ve had to adjust their daily routines and even cancel family gatherings due to the unbearable odor.

“I’d like to enjoy my own beach, but we can’t,” said Delos Reyes.

They had originally planned to host their family for Thanksgiving last year but decided to cancel due to the overwhelming smell. Now, with Easter approaching, they are making the same difficult decision.

“We would love to have had everybody over here and had an Easter egg hunt, but it already smells like rotten eggs, so we can't do it,” Scarbrough explained. “Our family is uncomfortable coming over here now, and I get it.”

The couple has also been dealing with health complications they believe are tied to the air pollution. Delos Reyes, who has lived in the area for nearly 80 years, relies on daily inhalers and medication to manage respiratory issues. Scarbrough has scheduled a chest X-ray for next week to address her shortness of breath.

Over the years, the couple has seen multiple District 1 supervisors attempt to address the sewage issue with little success. While efforts have been made, they feel that the solutions have been nothing more than temporary fixes.

“I commended Brian for his efforts to stop the pollution way back in the ‘70s, but since that time, there’s been nothing but band-aid fixes and promises,” Delos Reyes noted.

As they prepare to cast their vote in the upcoming special election, the couple says one thing is non-negotiable: a candidate who prioritizes strengthened binational cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico to address the sewage problem at its source.

“This is my belief — we need both sides to come together to fix this problem,” Delos Reyes emphasized.

For now, they continue to wait, hoping the next District 1 supervisor will bring real change so they can finally put family gatherings back on the calendar.

The District 1 special election is set for April 8th, with early voting already underway.

