Wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 triggers multi-car crash

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
BERKELEY, CA - JULY 01: Traffic makes its way along Interstate 80 on July 1, 2015 in Berkeley, California. AAA is projecting that nearly 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the Fourth of July weekend, the largest number since 2007. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
California traffic generic
Posted at 3:01 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 18:01:52-04

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - At least one person suffered a significant injury Saturday in a five-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-5 near state Route 905 in Otay Mesa West, according to a CHP incident log.

A faded red Honda Civic was traveling north in a southbound lane and collided with a Toyota Tacoma, triggering a five-vehicle crash, the CHP said.

At about 2:15 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said southbound I-5 left lanes were blocked because of the collision. At 2:30 p.m., Caltrans said the lanes had reopened.

A passenger in one of the wrecked vehicles suffered a broken leg.

There were at least two other possibly injuries and crash debris was spread across all lanes, the CHP said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department units were on the scene after reports that someone was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
