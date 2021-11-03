Worker injured after being hit by car on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- An AT&T worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on a Chula Vista street Wednesday morning.

Chula Vista Police said a worker was standing in the street next to his parked service truck on C Street, near 5th Avenue, just after 10:50 a.m. when a red car driven by a 28-year-old man driving westbound struck a parked car.

Police said the impact caused the car to roll forward and collide with the service truck car and trap the worker underneath. Police and Chula Vista Fire were able to pull the man out from under the car with assistance from a resident who brought out a car jack to lift the car.

The worker was taken to a local trauma center with serious life-threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

Police said the driver remained at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.