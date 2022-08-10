Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Woman hit by car, killed in National City

national_city_bicyclist_hit_081022.jpg
KGTV
national_city_bicyclist_hit_081022.jpg
national_city_bicyclist_hit_bike_081022.jpg
Posted at 7:35 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 10:35:44-04

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman walking her bicycle on a National City street Wednesday morning was hit by a car and killed, police said.

The fatal collision occurred at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue, near 18th Street, according to National City Police.

Despite life-saving measures, paramedics could not revive the unidentified woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known, but police said the driver of the red Honda Accord involved pulled over and remained at the scene.

Southbound Highland Avenue, between 16th and 18th streets, was shut down due to the police investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations