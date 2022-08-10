Woman hit by car, killed in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman walking her bicycle on a National City street Wednesday morning was hit by a car and killed, police said.

The fatal collision occurred at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue, near 18th Street, according to National City Police.

Despite life-saving measures, paramedics could not revive the unidentified woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known, but police said the driver of the red Honda Accord involved pulled over and remained at the scene.

Southbound Highland Avenue, between 16th and 18th streets, was shut down due to the police investigation.