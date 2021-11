IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department confirmed they're working a water rescue Monday evening in Imperial Beach near Border Field State Park

Lifeguards reported several people in the water around 10:25 a.m., but the fog was impacting their rescue efforts.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Alex Grey told ABC 10News they're sending a small boat to assist with the search efforts.

This is a developing story and ABC 10News will update this story as more information becomes available.