Water contact closure lifted for Imperial Beach shoreline

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The shoreline at Imperial Beach was declared safe for recreational use Saturday after being closed following recent sewage contamination, county water authorities said.

"Testing confirms water quality along the Imperial Beach shoreline meets state health standards following recent sewage impacts," the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced Saturday afternoon.

The lifting of the closure included beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

Testing confirmed that the ocean water was now safe for recreational use, said George Fay, department spokesman.

"The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are also safe for water contact," water officials said.