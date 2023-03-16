USA Blind Soccer kicks off historic matches in Chula Vista this weekend

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — History will be made this weekend in the South Bay as the USA Blind Soccer Men’s National Team makes its debut with two international friendlies against Canada.

The team roster features eight athletes with visual impairments along with two sighted goalkeepers and two alternates. One of the players is excited to debut the matches in his hometown — Chula Vista native David Brown.

The first game will take place Sunday, March 19, followed by the second match on Monday, March 20. The venue is located at the Salt Creek Soccer Arena on Otay Lakes Road.

Both matches begin at 5:00 p.m. and admission is free.

The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes (USABA), the national governing body (NGB) for the sport of blind soccer in the U.S., named the first-ever USA Blind Soccer Men’s National Team roster last November after a four-day selection camp in Chula Vista.

“Just 14 months after being named the NGB for blind soccer, we are fielding a team in an international friendly. This is a major achievement and milestone on the road to our team’s Paralympic Games debut in Los Angeles in 2028," said USABA CEO Molly Quinn.

Sunday's match will be live-streamed on the USABA Facebook and YouTube channels. For more information on the sport of blind soccer, visit the USABA website.