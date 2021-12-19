Unfounded reports of shooting causes panic at South Bay mall

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Unfounded reports of a shooting at a South Bay mall caused panic Saturday evening.

According to National City Police, officers responded to Plaza Bonita Mall Saturday evening due to reports of a fight at Macy’s.

Authorities said people in the food court started saying there was an active shooter, which sparked panic.

Police also said someone called police to report a shooting at the mall’s theater while another individual pulled a fire alarm at the mall.

According to National City Police, no gunshot victims were found. Several people received minor injuries trying to evacuate the mall. Police also helped several children wandering the mall searching for their parents.

