U.S. Rep. Vargas: Mexico and United States finally working in tandem to fix Tijuana sewage crisis

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Congressman Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) said Thursday that Mexico was doing its part to repair a major sewage plant in Tijuana as part of a binational plan to fix an environmental crisis that has existed for decades.

"I've been touring the plant for some time. They believe they will be done with the construction aspect by late September," Vargas said. "That's a very aggressive schedule. So, I'm not sure they are going to make that, but they will be close."

The congressman, with sewage pumps churning behind him, held about a 30 minute press conference at the South Bay International Treatment Plant at the border on Thursday.

He gave an update on a recent trip to Mexico that included meeting with Mexican President Manuel López Obrador, President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum, United States Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Bárcena and other officials.



He said those meetings were productive, as he encouraged Mexico to continue to do its part to address the toxic pollution problem.

Vargas also noted the U.S. has earmarked more than $400 million in funding as part of its commitment.

In March, the San Diego Congressional delegation announced over $156 million for the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission that can be used for repairs to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant to help combat cross-border pollution.

In 2019, the delegation secured $300 million to expand the plant to go from processing 25 million gallons per day to 50 million gallons per day of sewage from Tijuana.



The longtime congressman said one way to fast track repairs at the U.S. plant would be for President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency.

"Why hasn't the president declared an emergency? It's because his staff has not urged him to do it," Vargas said. "It's very simple... It's his staff. It's a mistake."

Vargas also said the U.S. Navy should be more proactive in urging changes to clean the polluted waters, which has hurt Navy SEAL training, according to other members of Congress.

The Navy did not respond for comment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

