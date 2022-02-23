'Twosday' baby born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 p.m. at Sharp Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Twosday” is a special day for everyone, but for one couple, the palindrome 2/2/22 became unforgettable when they welcomed a child into the world Tuesday afternoon.

Ruby Villalpando was born at 2:22 p.m. at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to parents Sagrario Esmerald Montano and Oscar Villalpando, according to a hospital spokesperson.

As for the delivery room, Baby Ruby was in... you guessed it, it was number 2. Not only that, Ruby is the couple's second child.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Both mother and baby are doing fine while they rest up at the hospital before going home. Also pictured with the couple is Sharp-affiliated OBGYN Dr. Mauricio Levine and nurses Berenice Sanchez and Gina Carrasco.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Feb. 22, 2022, is referred to as "Twosday" by many on social media who embrace Tuesday's palindrome, which is read the same way forward and backward.

According to the National Weather Service, the next time a "2/22/22" will occur on a Tuesday won't be until the year 2422 — four centuries from now.