Two men sentenced for 17-year-old boy's shooting death at Sunset View Park

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two men who pleaded guilty to their roles in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year were each sentenced Monday to six years in state prison.

Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista. They both pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter counts and allegations of using a firearm.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the shooting, but prosecutors declined to comment Monday on the status of his case.

Chula Vista police said officers responded to the park at around 7:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire and found the victim on the ground, mortally wounded. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The investigation has shown the victim went to the park prior to the shooting with several acquaintances," CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said at the time. "While at the park, a physical fight took place between the group(s). After the fight, two subjects brandished handguns and began shooting the victim."

Martinez and the juvenile defendant were charged with murder, while Bradford was charged with being an accessory, prior to their guilty pleas. Police said Bradford and the 16-year-old were arrested March 22, 2021, at a Spring Valley home. Three days later, Martinez turned himself in at Chula Vista police headquarters.

