Two men killed in traffic accident in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) — Two men were killed after crashing into a pair of parked vehicles in National City, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of D Avenue, near Kimball Park, when the driver lost control and struck the vehicles, according to the National City Police Department.

"The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene by the National City Fire Department,'' the department reported.

Both victims have been identified, but their names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. It was also unclear if speed played a role.