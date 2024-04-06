Two killed in National City single vehicle crash overnight

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — Shortly before 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of D Ave., National City Police and Fire responded to a collision where two people were killed in a single vehicle crash.

Sgt. Camacho with the National City Police Department confirmed to ABC 10News the vehicle, occupied by two passengers, crashed into two vacant parked cars.

Both passengers died as a result of the crash. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.