Two found with gunshot wounds after deputies stop vehicle

MPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - Two suspects ages 20 and 17 were found suffering from gunshot wounds late Saturday night after they were stopped by sheriff's deputies, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies witnessed the driver almost hit an ambulance near Palm Avenue and Ninth Avenue at 11:51 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Daniel Vengler said.

They tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled, forcing the pursuit, Vengler said.

The vehicle eventually was stopped, revealing each of the duo had been wounded, according to the lieutenant.

The suspects were male, according to a news report.

Deputies allegedly found an unregistered, loaded firearm in the car. The pair were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of reckless driving. Both were arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm, Vengler said.

