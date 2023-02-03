Tips sought in armed holdup at Nestor-area convenience store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help identifying a woman who threatened a clerk with a pistol last month while robbing a Nestor-area convenience store.

The thief confronted the employee at the 7-Eleven in the 2200 block of Palm Avenue, pointed the black handgun at the victim, and demanded cash shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to San Diego police.

The robber, described as a 25-to-30-year-old woman wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, and house slippers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.