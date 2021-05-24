Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Tijuana Slough shoreline reopens after ocean water testing

items.[0].image.alt
sdbeachinfo.com
Tijuana Slough reopens
Posted at 5:23 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 20:23:04-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beach closure notices were lifted Sunday for the Tijuana Slough after recent testing confirmed that the ocean water was safe.

The lifting announcement was for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines, according to Todd Burton of the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

"Recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use following recent sewage impacts," Burton said.

Included in the order were beaches from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group