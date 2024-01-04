Tijuana officials see shifting trends

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The number of migrants camped out between the border barriers in San Ysidro has dropped compared to the summer of 2023.

For months it was a hot spot for migrants camping out at for several months.

Border advocates say 20 people were camping out here early Wednesday. They say the number that have been waiting overall has gone down."

Folded chairs and used blankets line the border wall in San Ysidro.

Border Patrol vans leave the area empty.

"In Tijuana, at the moment, the city is very calm or quiet," said Enrique Lucero, director of migrant services in Tijuana.

It's a complete reversal from 7 months ago when large groups of migrants would camp out for days.

Lucero said about two months ago his shelters were nearly full holding about 3,500 but now there's space for about a thousand people.

Lucero said migrants decided to take an alternate route into San Diego County.

"In Tijuana, they changed the fence and right now the area is closed," said Lucero.

He said Tecate is now seeing more traffic with migrants crossing into Jacumba because in the mountains there is less border barrier.

In October and November, data show border patrol processed more than 61,000 migrants.

During that time, ABC 10News has seen hundreds of those migrants camp out in Jacumba around campfires- waiting for border patrol agents to pick them up.

"Shelters tell them- don't take this route because it's very dangerous," said Lucero.

Lucero said, that now in Tijuana, he is seeing more and more people using the CBP One App to apply for asylum.

"They download the app and wait about 4 months and then they enter into the U.S. In regular order."

