Three children injured after falling from apartment window in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least two children were rushed to the hospital after falling from an apartment window Thursday night.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed that a call came in around 7:30 p.m. regarding three children who fell from a window at an apartment building near Sea Fire Point and Avenida Playa del Sol.

At least two of the children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries while the condition of the third child is unclear at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are also unclear.



This is a breaking news story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

