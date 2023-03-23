'Taste of Third' returns to downtown Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — It's time to raise a glass, fork, spoon... or just eat with your hands in the South Bay at the annual Taste of Third Avenue event.

The 2023 edition of the event kicked off at 4 p.m. in downtown Chula Vista. People could check in at the corner of Third Avenue and Park way before receiving a Taste of Third passport showing all the good eats.

Foodies rejoiced as they took advantage of the chance to sample all the best bites the area has to offer. More than 25 businesses are participating.

ABC 10News is highlighting some of the local businesses that are participating.

Kevin Lewis with Thr3e Punk Ales says the brewery has a great opportunity to show what it's about during Taste of Third.

"We like the sense of community down here, and we like to give back. We are offering a free, 5-ounce taster of anything we have on the board here. Anything from lagers, IPAs, stouts, seltzers," he says.

Lewis went on to say that Taste of Third brings people from all walks of life together in Chula Vista.

"We get to showcase what Third Avenue is all about, that's what we're trying to do. Bring the people out here, finding new people that just moved out here and telling them what we have to show," Lewis says.

The neighborhood has changed quite a bit over the last six years, and August marks the anniversary of Thr3e Punk Ales' founding.

The event goes from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets were selling for $45 before they sold out.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is sending an anchor out in the field to report live from the event as it's happening. Check out the highlights on this story later Thursday!