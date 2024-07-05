SWAT team responds to armed man barricaded in Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A welfare check in the 500 block of D Street has escalated into a SWAT incident as officers respond to a man with mental health issues who is armed.

The Chula Vista Police Department confirmed that they are actively trying to get the person to surrender.

The initial radio call for a welfare check came in around 12:30 p.m. The situation evolved when the man discharged a firearm into the ground and then out a window.

No apparent victims were targeted or struck, police said. The man has barricaded himself in a house and is presumed to be alone. The SWAT team has been activated, and the situation remains active.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 40s, with brown hair, wearing no shirt and blue shorts.

In a statement on X, authorities are urging residents to stay clear of the area and use alternative routes if possible.

As of 4:50 p.m., some residents have been contacted by officers and asked to evacuate. Police said other residents near the scene, specifically between 520 and 552 D Street, are urged to shelter in place until further notice.

The situation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.