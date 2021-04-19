Watch
Suspected copper burglar rescued from Chula Vista warehouse after getting ensnared in wiring

Cox, Katie
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 19:06:05-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of trying to steal copper from a San Diego-area building was rescued Monday after he became entangled in copper tubes and wiring.

Police say officers were called to an empty warehouse in Chula Vista Monday morning after a passerby heard someone calling for help.

Officers found a man hanging upside down from the ceiling. Fire officials say he apparently fell through a skylight and became entangled in dozens of copper tubes and wires from an air conditioning unit.

He was pulled onto the roof, cut free, and taken to a hospital for examination.

