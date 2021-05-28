Watch
Suspect sought in elder abuse at Chula Vista Trolley Station

Chula Vista Police Department
CVPD is seeking the assistance of the community on information related to this individual who was identified assaulting an elderly victim at a Trolley Station
Posted at 8:36 PM, May 27, 2021
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are searching for a man they believe attacked two people at an MTS trolley in Chula Vista.

According to police, the incident May 13 around 12:15 p.m. at the E Street trolley station. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect randomly hit two older adults in the head.

One of the victims was a 76-year-old man pushed to the ground and beaten, police said. The victim is recovering from wounds on his face and wrist.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s with gray and brown hair. He's about 5'9" and was seen wearing a red t-shirt with an American flag, blue jeans, and no shoes.

The department said if you see the suspect, call the police immediately.

Police are also urging the community to call with any information about the incident at 619-691-5202.

