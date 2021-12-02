Suspect in Los Angeles murder case arrested in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man wanted in a Los Angeles murder investigation was located at a Chula Vista motel and arrested, police announced Thursday.

Chula Vista Police said Jose Godinez was identified as a suspect in a Nov. 28 shooting in Los Angeles that claimed the life of a 40-year-old victim.

A warrant was issued for Godinez’s arrest, but he fled the Los Angeles area.

On the morning of Dec. 1, Chula Vista Police learned Godinez was staying in a rented room at a motel in the 300 block of Broadway in Chula Vista.

CVPD officers teamed with Los Angeles Police detectives to coordinate an effort to take Godinez into custody at the motel.

CVPD officials said, “It was believed Godinez was armed with a firearm and the CVPD SWAT Team was called to the scene. Godinez later surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.”

According to police, LAPD detectives at the arrest scene recovered “evidence to the homicide.”

Godinez was transported to Los Angeles and booked in LA County Jail on suspicion of murder.