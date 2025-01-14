Surge in flu cases reported at Chula Vista hospitals

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Hospitals in the Chula Vista area have seen a surge in flu cases recently.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, located at 751 Medical Center Court, says it is using tents outside of its emergency department to deal with the rise in patients.

Additionally, Chula Vista's Scripps Mercy Hospital is utilizing its former maternity unit to help with the overflow as it says it's extremely busy with flu and respiratory-related cases.

Scripps says it's now seeking state permission to set up a trailer outside the hospital's entrance.

According to San Diego County's Public Health Department, there were more than 3,400 confirmed cases of the flu during the first week of January.

From fiscal year 2022-2024, roughly 20,000 people got sick from the flu each year in San Diego County and 54 people died, the county says.

Public Health Centers across the region provide flu vaccines. You can find vaccine locators on the county's website.