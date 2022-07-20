Students in South Bay return to school following summer break

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Heading back to school after summer break isn’t always an easy transition, and for students at Eastlake High School, changes were noticed right from the get-go.

Normally, their school days started before 8 a.m., but now because of Senate Bill 328, schools across the state will have to start later.

Middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m., and high schools can’t start before 8:30.

“Personally I'm not a big fan of it because I like waking up early and getting my work done," said student Ivy Vo.

"But if people's mental health is getting better it's ok.”

Some student-athletes like Kenidee Wax say it will take some getting used to especially when it comes to juggling practices and games.

Wax adds, “It's a ripple effect .. you are going home at 9 and then you have to do your homework. So you are going basically going to sleep later because you have to do your school work.”

Eastlake High which falls under the Sweetwater Union High School district is one of 32 schools kicking off the beginning of their school year.

Principal Rick Cooke says after the last two years, this welcome back really sets the tone for the months ahead. He adds, “It's a new day here at Eastlake High School I think the students are ready to be back, I think they can't wait to see their teachers and friends, and be back to something normal in their lives.”