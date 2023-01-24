Storm causes thousands of dollars in damage to horse ranches near border

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Several horse ranches near the U.S.- Mexico border are still dealing with the aftermath of last week’s record rainfall.

“Up to my waist…all this was water,” said Jim Sandoval, as he showed ABC 10News the extensive damage on his ranch, La Esperanza.

“The water went up to the horse's bellies when we evacuated them,” he said.

When last week’s storm came through, he waded through several feet of frigid water to guide his horses and dogs to safety.

Sandoval explains they had to wait days for the water to recede before they could access the ranch and see the extent of the damage firsthand.

Between tools, equipment and feed, he estimates repair will cost thousands that he doesn’t have.

Sandoval shared with ABC 10News that he has a passion for training horses that are difficult to work with – often those who have been abused.

The name of his ranch La Esperanza translates to “hope,” and he says that’s what he has.

“Just take it in stride," he said. "That’s all you can do.”

If you’d like to get in contact with Jim Sandoval to help, you can reach his ranch by calling 619-902-1727.

