Southwestern College paying off some students' debts

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Students who attended Southwestern College from the spring 2020 semester through the spring 2022 semester will have their outstanding tuition and enrollment fees taken care of.

The college is looking to use leftover money from various federal funding to help clear out students debt to the tune of $3.5 million. The school plans to pay off outstanding tuition for more than 7,719 students.

Rachel Fischer, Southwestern College’s acting Vice President for Student Affairs, said SWC is the only higher education institution in the South Bay, and 57% of their students receive some form of financial aid.

She feels the extra help can go a long way for students.

"Our students were struggling before the pandemic and now through the pandemic. And with the rising cost of inflation, this is huge. It allows them to clear their debt out and allows them to continue education,” Fischer told ABC 10News.

Fischer said the students who are eligible to participate in this program have already been notified via email or telephone.

Those who believe they are eligible to get their Southwestern College tuition paid for are asked to check in with the college’s admission department to confirm eligibility.

