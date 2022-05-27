Southwestern College in Chula Vista holding in-person graduation ceremonies

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Southwestern College in Chula Vista will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the school’s graduates.

Two separate in-person events will take place Friday -- at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. -- at DeVore Stadium on the South Bay campus.

The commencement will be the school’s largest yet, with over 900 students set to graduate.

Chula Vista officials are warning the public to be aware of heavy traffic around the school, which is located at 900 Otay Lakes Road.

Last year, graduates were driven across a finish line around the campus. In that ceremony, grads drove under a balloon arch as their names were called out.