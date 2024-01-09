South Bay residents rally to voice frustration over ongoing Tijuana sewage issue

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Some South Bay residents are still frustrated with the stench that's been plaguing their neighborhoods for decades from sewage flowing in from Tijuana.

On Tuesday morning, numerous residents in the San Ysidro neighborhood of Corral Gate and other South Bay locals gathered with signs in hand at a neighborhood park to say they don't want the stench or anything in the water to impact them more than it already is.

The water treatment plant is nearby their home, and a proposal shows a potential expansion to the plant and a plan to divert and treat up to 60 million gallons per day of water.

Residents said they worry about additional diversion ponding because they don't want the smell to get worse.

The smell has already caused one resident, Miguel Alvarez, to think about moving.

Alvarez, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2008, told ABC 10News, "With the housing right now and everything. There's no way we're going to get anything similar to what we have here.”

The leader of the Stop the Poop organization, Baron Partlow, believes the expansion would lead to sewage impacts getting worse.

"We want this ponding sewage to be put in Mexico not here," he said.

He also said that San Diego County beaches need to be cleaned up.

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council is considering extending the state of emergency that's been in place because of the sewage flowing into the South Bay from Tijuana since 2021.