South Bay Earth Day highlights ways community members can be sustainable

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Earth Day celebrations have begun in Chula Vista.

The city hosted a free event Sunday to showcase the many ways you can make your lifestyle more sustainable.

Along with workshops from more than 40 vendors, there were also hands-on activities for kids where they got the chance to learn about how sustainability impacts the planet.

The Earth Discovery Institute says this event is one way to spread the message that it takes all of us to protect the planet.

"There is a growing disconnect between the natural world and society, so we really want to bridge that gap, and give kids experiences out in nature at an early age," Simon Breen, an Earth Discovery Institute spokesperson, says

You can find a list of ways to be sustainable on the City of Chula Vista's website.