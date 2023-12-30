South Bay community supports family of nine after house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Christmas Eve at 6a.m. Michael Mayer says he woke up to horrible news.

“I didn’t believe it," Mayer said. "At first, my breath was taken. Our home was being burnt down.”

Mayer, his wife, and seven kids were spending the holiday at their relative’s house in Riverside. San Diego Fire called to tell him a fire burned their apartment in Nestor neighborhood, killing their cat and dog.

“Mom and dad are doing what we can to stay strong for these kids.”

On Friday, the Mayers met the owners of IB Local Nutrition who say they want to collect donations for the family. Mayer reached out to them knowing they've helped those in need in the past.

“I can’t even imagine what they’re going through as a family. He reached out to us and there was no doubt in my mind,” said Lydia Cossio, the owner of IB Local Nutrition.

People in the community have dropped off bags of clothes, food, and diapers.

“Seven children and two adults trying to figure out what’s the next step. There's not a person that knows of their story that’s not heartbroken.”

Cossio says 20% of the profits they make from drinks on Saturday will go to the Mayers as well.

“We’re just trying to stay positive through this hardship we’re going through and with the help of the community they're making it a lot easier for us.”

San Diego Fire says the fire was accidental and started in the apartment’s oven. Here's a link to the Mayer family's GoFundMe.