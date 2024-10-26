South Bay businesses seek federal aid as sewage pollution impact area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been a difficult few years for South Bay businesses, plagued by the pandemic, polluted beaches, and poor air quality.

On Friday, San Diego’s congressional delegation announced they are urging the U.S. Small Business Administration to investigate ways to assist businesses affected by pollution from the Tijuana River Valley.

The delegation includes U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas (CA-52), Scott Peters (CA-50), Mike Levin (CA-49), and Sara Jacobs (CA-51).

“That’s an outstanding idea,” said Martin Mattes, co-owner of Ye Olde Plank Inn, a historic beachside bar in Imperial Beach. Mattes also serves as the president of the Imperial Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“I can tell you what businesses are doing well and what businesses aren’t. I can give them the parameters,” Mattes said.

Mattes gave 10News a tour of his restaurant and bar. On a warm Friday afternoon, the beachfront neighborhood was eerily empty.

“You couldn’t find a seat in here before the pandemic,” he said. “What happens is if somebody does a Google search on Imperial Beach … all they see is sewage.”

While his business is still standing, others in the area are not.

“People don’t realize when a business closes … that’s a family that’s losing their dream.” Mattes said he and others are also pushing for an economic survey of the area to start the process of providing support.

“Again, we’re not looking for handouts. All we’re looking for is a hand up," he said.

