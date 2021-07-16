South Bay apartment residents, councilmember protest notice to vacate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A small but vocal group in front of a Chula Vista apartment building on Thursday morning said they were recently hit with a notice to move in 60 days.

Residents say they received this letter back in May, telling them the building had a new owner and they had 60 days to vacate.

Although some left, a few stayed, including Luis Castro.

"That's my home and we're not gonna give it up without a fight," Castro said.

Charles Canizalez also stayed.

"We need stronger and permanent tenant protection not only for us but for all the families suffering an eviction," said Canizalez.

As part of Thursday's demonstration, the group put up unit numbers on the doors and mailboxes.

City Councilmember Jill Galvez, who represents the area, said what's happening here isn't right and violates the county's eviction moratorium.

"Our housing department has already been engaged our police department and will prevent any evictions from taking place," Galvez said.

According to the most recent eviction ban passed by the County Board of Supervisors, landlords can only evict tenants if they pose an "imminent threat to health or safety."

A man who tenants identified as the new owner was on the property but declined to talk to ABC 10News.

Galvez said the proper legal actions weren't taken and the residents should be able to stay in their homes.

"The city will do our very best to ensure that we protect our residents and that everyone is fully informed," said Galvez.