South Bay apartment fire displaces 5, kills pets

KGTV
Posted at 10:32 AM, Dec 24, 2023
SOUTH BAY (KGTV) — Five people lost their home after a fire destroyed a South Bay apartment and damaged surrounding units, the San Diego Fire Department says.

Authorities responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the South Bay neighborhood of Nestor around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire destroyed the residence and killed one cat and one dog. One resident was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters quickly responded and contained the fire. Two surrounding units sustained water damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

