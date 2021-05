NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — Firefighters extinguished a small fire at a homeless encampment in National City Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before Noon off the 805 interstate near Plaza Blvd exit. The area was shut down so firefighters could have better access. Freeway traffic was backed up to Imperial Ave.

National City Fire Department said it took fire crews about 15 to 20 minutes to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the is time.