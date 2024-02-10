Six people displaced in Chula Vista garage fire

CHULA VISTA (CNS) — An early morning garage fire displaced 6 residents and multiple pets in Chula Vista on Saturday, Chula Vista Fire PIO Eric Martinez confirmed.

Officials said residents of the home were waiting outside while crews knocked down the fire before it spread, containing the blaze to only the vehicles in the driveway and portions of the garage.

One resident suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene then immediately released, the department told City News Service. No other residents, pets or fire personnel were injured.

The American Red Cross and the Citizens Adversity Support Team were called to the scene for any additional assistance the residents needed.

No other damage was reported other than some smoke entering the home.

It was uncertain whether the residents would be able to return to the home after the smoke cleared or if they would need to be temporarily relocated, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.