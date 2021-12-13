Shooting involving CBP officer at San Ysidro Port of Entry under investigation

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Several lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed Monday morning following a reported shooting involving a Customs and Border Protection officer.

A San Diego Police detective told ABC 10News that officers were called to the port to investigate reports of shots fired.

San Diego Police said the incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, and they stated the following details:

“Preliminary information is that a vehicle driving from Mexico into the United States, tried to drive at a high rate of speed through the screening lanes where CBP Officers were posted to monitor northbound traffic. The vehicle was driven by a solo occupant. The vehicle crashed into the back of another car in the traffic lane, then tried to drive around that car. As this was occurring, one CBP Officer discharged his firearm multiple times. The vehicle was struck but the driver was not injured. The driver was taken into custody by CBP Officers. Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the driver. He is in federal custody and under investigation by Homeland Security for illegal entry and assault.”

Due to the investigation, CBP officials said multiple lanes on the east side of the Port of Entry would be closed into Monday morning.