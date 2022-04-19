Watch
Several people taken to hospital after I-5 crash in South Bay

Posted at 6:55 AM, Apr 19, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least five people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in the South Bay.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on northbound I-5, just north of state Route 54, entering the National City area from Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is unclear what caused the wreck, but ABC 10News learned at least five people were hospitalized with injuries of unknown severity.

One person was briefly trapped in a vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency responders.

The incident led to a heavy backup on the northbound I-5 lanes stretching to J Street in Chula Vista during the typically busy morning commute.

