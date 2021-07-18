Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Seven San Diego County jail inmates overdose on fentanyl

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps Media
jail cell bars
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 09:42:20-04

OTAY MESA (CNS) - Seven inmates at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa were hospitalized after they were believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies were alerted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a medical emergency inside a housing unit, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

One inmate was found unresponsive and medical staff administered Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to counter decreased breathing in an opioid overdose, officials said.

Six more inmates had symptoms indicating they were under the influence of drugs and Naloxone was administered before they were taken to hospitals, officials said. All were expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th

WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th