Search on for men in Chula Vista Block Party attack

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of men accused of assaulting a man and knocking him unconscious during the Chula Vista Block Party in early July.

Chula Vista Police said an altercation took place during the July 8 event at around 10:30 p.m. at the Culichi Town restaurant on Third Avenue.

According to police, three men attacked another man, beating him and leaving him unconscious. The men involved fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released. He did not know the men who attacked him, according to police.

Photos featuring the men believed to be involved in the attack were released to the public, and police are asking anyone with information on the men or incident to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit tips at sdcrimestoppers.org.