San Ysidro man's ceiling collapses, trapping him in bedroom

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Emergency crews helped free a man trapped in his San Ysidro home after the ceiling above his living room collapsed early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a home in the 200 block of W. San Ysidro Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

Luis Campa told ABC 10News he was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard a loud bang. At first, Campa thought someone was breaking in, then he then realized the ceiling over his living room fell, trapping him in his bedroom.

He tried calling neighbors, but no one was awake. Campa then called 911 for help, and responding firefighters were able to get him out of the house and began the clean-up process.

“Thank God I was not in the living room watching TV or something like that. Most of the time I’m in the living room but then the whole thing came down. I went to sleep and a big noise woke me up and you can see the whole ceiling fell down. I'm glad. I thank God that I'm alive,” Campa said.

Campa added that he’s thankful for emergency responders for saving him.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.