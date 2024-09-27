Watch Now
San Diego Sheriff's deputy injured during shooting in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says it is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in the National City area.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Mile of Cars Way before 2 p.m. Friday. SDSO confirmed one of its deputies was transported to UCSD Hillcrest with an injury.

The severity of the deputy's injuries is unknown at this point.

Deputies told ABC 10News Reporter Ava Kershner, who was on the scene, that there was no threat to the public.

According to the National City Police Department, residents are advised to avoid the area of Mile of Cars Way from National City Blvd. to Hoover Ave. for active investigation. The streets will be closed for a couple of hours.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

