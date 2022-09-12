San Diego County Sheriff: Woman's ex allegedly kills her boyfriend in Bonita

BONITA, Calif. (CNS) - A 35-year-old man is in custody Monday for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at a Bonita apartment.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found Alymer Navarrete, 40, with stab wounds to his upper body at an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road.

Despite life-saving attempts from the Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies identified Ulises Gutierrez, 35, as a suspect. Authorities report Gutierrez is the ex-boyfriend of Navarrete's girlfriend.

Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The circumstances of the homicide are still under investigation.