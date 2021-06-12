Watch
San Diego congressional delegation visits Otay Mesa Port of Entry

John Moore/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 11: Freight trucks snake through customs into California from Mexico at the the Otay Mesa port of entry, as seen from above on May 11, 2017 in San Diego, California. President Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico. The border spans almost 2,000 miles from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean and is fenced for some 700 miles of it's total length. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 21:24:24-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego's five-member congressional delegation visited the Otay Mesa Port of Entry II project Friday to view construction progress and receive briefings on the facilities and port operations.

The group heard from San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans staff about the progress of the Port of Entry project and Customs and Border Protection and the General Services Administration leadership provided an update on the operations of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, Rep. Juan Vargas, D- San Diego said.

The delegation met with Sue Saarnio, the U.S. consul general in Tijuana, receiving updates on the border area's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the Tijuana River and a migration status report, Vargas said.

"Binational and bipartisan collaboration and communication are key to addressing infrastructure and environmental challenges, as technology, communication, and the economy are rapidly evolving," Vargas said.

"Strengthening our international relations is crucial to promoting effective policies for all nations involved."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Fallbrook, called the trip critically important "made all the more so because my colleagues and I conducted it as a unified, bipartisan delegation committed to ensuring that the voice of our shared region is heard on both sides of the border."

The group also consisted of Reps. Mike Levin, D-Oceanside, Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, and Scott Peters, D-San Diego.

