Romanian citizen dies in ICE custody at Otay Mesa Detention Center

FILE - In this June 9, 2017, file photo, a vehicle drives into the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego. Authorities say a 57-year-old person in immigration custody has died from complications related to the coronavirus, marking the first reported death from the virus among about 30,000 people in U.S. immigration custody. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat, File)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 18:57:07-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old Romanian citizen died this weekend while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, authorities announced Monday.

Cristian Dumitascu was arrested on Feb. 22 near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, then transferred to ICE custody one week later, according to an ICE statement that did not disclose any other details regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Dumitascu died on Sunday, according to ICE, which said an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

According to ICE's statement, "no additional details on Dumitascu's death are available at this time," but the agency stated it is required to publicize all reports regarding an in-custody death within 90 days, which can be viewed at https://www.ice.gov/detain/detainee-death-reporting.

