Robber carjacks man's Mercedes Benz in San Ysidro

Posted at 2:17 PM, Aug 01, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was carjacked Sunday in the San Ysidro neighborhood, police said.

The crime happened at 130 Calle Primera at 7:37 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking to his vehicle when he was approached from behind by an unknown suspect.

"The suspect pressed an unknown object into the victim's back and demanded his wallet and car keys," Foster said.

The suspect got into the victim's white, 2020 Mercedes Benz and fled the scene, she said.

The police robbery unit responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.

