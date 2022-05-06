Revamping the famed Third Avenue district in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The signs are up keeping cars from parking along the streets, as vendors prepare for the return of Chula Vista’s Farmer’s Market.

The last time they had one in this area was in 2017. This weekend it’s coming back in unique way.

The company that manages Farmer’s Markets all over San Diego from Little Italy, Pacific Beach, and North Park will take care of the Farmer’s Market relaunch.

This is something vendors are excited about, just ask Erika Baxter with Fuel Thy Cells. She adds, “You're able to see different products that you normally don't see and they're all made with love.”

And it’s a boost for the local economy, Kat Fields White, who is the Market Director for Third Avenue Village Market says, “Farmers markets supports small farmers. If you buy an avocado from the grocery store that farmer may keep 8 or 9 cents. You buy an avocado at a farmer's market, that farmer puts the whole dollar in their pocket and that lets them keep farming.”

The Farmer’s Market opens Sunday at 10AM.