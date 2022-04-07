Watch
Reports of gunfire outside San Ysidro eatery leads to arrest of armed man

KGTV
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 07, 2022
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (CNS) — Officers responding to reports of gunfire near a San Ysidro fast-food restaurant Thursday arrested a man armed with a pistol outside the eatery.

The gunshots in the area of the Jack-In-The-Box in the 700 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard were reported shortly after 1 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Soon after arriving in the neighborhood near the U.S.-Mexico line, patrol personnel found a man matching the description of the suspected shooter, SDPD spokesman Scott Lockwood said. They detained the man, whose name was not immediately available, without incident and recovered a handgun, Lockwood said.

The alleged gunfire resulted in no reported injuries or property damage.

