Report of man approaching & following San Ysidro student under investigation

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a report in which a man approached a girl on her way to school in San Ysidro and then followed her after he asked her to get into his vehicle on Monday morning.

San Ysidro School District officials said the reported incident occurred as the Vista Del Mar Middle School student was walking on Ocean View Hills Parkway, near the intersection of Hidden Trails Road and Ocean View Hills Parkway.

In a message to families and staff, district Superintendent Gina Potter stated:

“The student indicated that the suspect spoke both English and Spanish, asked her to get into his vehicle, if she had a boyfriend, and offered her money. The student also mentioned that she walked away and the suspect continued to follow her. Eventually the student proceeded to run away and the suspect drove away, as traffic approached.”

The stranger was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male with a beard and several tattoos on one of his arms – “specifically one tattoo of the Virgin Mary and another tattoo of a rosary,” according to the district’s message.

Additionally, the man was wearing sunglasses and a red and black baseball hat.

The man’s vehicle was described as a late model white cargo van that did not have back or passenger windows. The van did not have any visible damage or bumper stickers, per the district.

District officials confirmed police are investigating the report and are “closely monitoring Vista Del Mar Middle School.”