Powerball ticket frenzy comes to National City 7-Eleven as jackpot soars to $1.2B

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Vida Rusid has been working at this 7-Eleven in National City for 16 years.

She says anytime there’s a big jackpot, the customers start rolling in, like Connie Moses.

Moses doesn’t just go to the same place to buy her tickets, she also uses the same numbers.

"My birthday, my kids’ birthday, my grandkids' birthday. I sometimes win $10 — that’s it,” Moses says.

A lot of people are trying their luck, hoping to get the winning Powerball numbers now that the jackpot has reached $1.2 billion.

This is the second highest Powerball jackpot in the game's history, and the fourth largest amount in lottery history.

As you can imagine, people all over the county and in other states are rushing out to buy tickets.

10News reporter Marie Coronel checked in with a few people asking what they would do if they won the jackpot.

“I’m going to buy my kids a brand new house,” Aracino Cruz says.

“If I win, I’m not working — I’ll stop!” one woman added.

A lottery spokesperson also pointed out the lottery raises money for schools in the state. Ninety-five cents of every dollar spent on tickets goes towards education.

Breaking the numbers down locally — San Diego Unified School District has received more than $7 million this fiscal year, according to the lottery website. The school district website says that money is placed into the general fund, which helps with operation costs and items like books and supplies.

As for Rusid, she says she’ll keep crossing her fingers that one of her customers wins it big!

“They promise me a lot. They say 'I’m going to give you money to share for you because you make me rich, and I’m going to make you rich too.' And I’m thankful for that.”